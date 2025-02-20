Here's Why ARKO Corp. (ARKO) Fell More Than Broader Market

ARKO Corp. (ARKO) closed the most recent trading day at $7.75, moving -0.9% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.43% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 18.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 0.05%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.6%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of ARKO Corp. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 26, 2025. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.15 billion, down 3.64% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ARKO Corp. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ARKO Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, ARKO Corp. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.58. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 21.14.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

