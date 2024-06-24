Here's Why Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Fell More Than Broader Market

Ardmore Shipping (ASC) closed at $22.31 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.36% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.67%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had lost 2.57% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 2.76% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.73% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Ardmore Shipping will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.03, reflecting an 80.7% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $79.79 million, up 32.1% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.25 per share and revenue of $280.31 million, which would represent changes of +19.93% and +6.15%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ardmore Shipping should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, Ardmore Shipping is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Ardmore Shipping is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.9. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.67 for its industry.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Free Report: 5 “Whisper” Stocks Poised to Stun Wall Street

Analysts may be seriously underestimating these stocks. When they announce earnings, they could immediately jump +10-20%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.