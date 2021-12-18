Here's Why Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Arco Platform's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2021 Arco Platform had R$1.21b of debt, an increase on R$302.8m, over one year. However, it does have R$1.66b in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of R$449.3m.

How Strong Is Arco Platform's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:ARCE Debt to Equity History December 18th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Arco Platform had liabilities of R$1.38b due within a year, and liabilities of R$1.97b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of R$1.66b as well as receivables valued at R$354.2m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by R$1.34b.

Since publicly traded Arco Platform shares are worth a total of R$7.16b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Arco Platform also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Importantly, Arco Platform's EBIT fell a jaw-dropping 76% in the last twelve months. If that earnings trend continues then paying off its debt will be about as easy as herding cats on to a roller coaster. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Arco Platform can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. Arco Platform may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, Arco Platform recorded negative free cash flow, in total. Debt is usually more expensive, and almost always more risky in the hands of a company with negative free cash flow. Shareholders ought to hope for an improvement.

Summing up

Although Arco Platform's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of R$449.3m. Despite the cash, we do find Arco Platform's EBIT growth rate concerning, so we're not particularly comfortable with the stock. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that Arco Platform is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

