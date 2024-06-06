Here's Why Archrock Inc. (AROC) Fell More Than Broader Market

Archrock Inc. (AROC) closed the most recent trading day at $18.87, moving -1.46% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.02% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.2%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.09%.

The the stock of natural gas compression services business has fallen by 5.01% in the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Archrock Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.26, marking a 44.44% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $270.59 million, showing a 9.31% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.07 per share and revenue of $1.09 billion. These totals would mark changes of +55.07% and +10.25%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Archrock Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Archrock Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, Archrock Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.9. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.09 of its industry.

Meanwhile, AROC's PEG ratio is currently 1.49. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Oil and Gas - Field Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.86 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

