Here's Why Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) ended the recent trading session at $10.52, demonstrating a +0.77% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.81%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.06%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust have depreciated by 13.43% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's loss of 4.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.14%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Arbor Realty Trust in its upcoming release. On that day, Arbor Realty Trust is projected to report earnings of $0.31 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 34.04%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $243.16 million, showing a 24.32% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.22 per share and revenue of $950.65 million, indicating changes of -29.89% and -18.6%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Arbor Realty Trust currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Arbor Realty Trust is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.56. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 7.02.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 229, placing it within the bottom 8% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ABR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

