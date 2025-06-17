Here's Why Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest close session, Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) was down 2.41% at $10.13. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.84%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.7%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.91%.

The stock of real estate investment trust has fallen by 1.8% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's loss of 0% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 1.44%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Arbor Realty Trust in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.29, indicating a 35.56% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $237.24 million, showing a 20.17% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

ABR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.18 per share and revenue of $959.31 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -32.18% and -17.86%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Arbor Realty Trust currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Arbor Realty Trust currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.39. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 8.89.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, finds itself in the bottom 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ABR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Don’t Miss Out on These Stocks

Before you make your next investing move, we have a free report that highlights the %%CTA_TEXT%% to buy.

Our experts at Zacks Investment Research hand-selected these stocks for their eye-opening growth projections.

Since 1988, our stock picks have more than doubled the S&P 500 with an average gain of +23.89% per year using the Zacks Rank stock-rating system.

Register now to see the %%CTA_TEXT%%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.