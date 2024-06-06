Here's Why Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Fell More Than Broader Market

The most recent trading session ended with Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) standing at $14.12, reflecting a -0.42% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.09%.

The real estate investment trust's stock has climbed by 5.04% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's gain of 2.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Arbor Realty Trust in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.44, marking a 22.81% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $301 million, down 10.35% from the year-ago period.

ABR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.75 per share and revenue of $1.2 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -22.22% and -9.98%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.88% lower. Arbor Realty Trust is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Arbor Realty Trust is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.1. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.63 of its industry.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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