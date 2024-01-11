Here's Why Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest trading session, Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) closed at $2.51, marking a -1.95% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.07% for the day.

Heading into today, shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company had gained 23.08% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 7.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Aquestive Therapeutics will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics to post earnings of -$0.08 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 65.22%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.79 million, up 10.36% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, Aquestive Therapeutics possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.