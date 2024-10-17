Here's Why Aptiv PLC (APTV) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest market close, Aptiv PLC (APTV) reached $69.90, with a -0.65% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 0.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 3.66%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.77%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Aptiv PLC in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 31, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Aptiv PLC to post earnings of $1.69 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 30%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $5.18 billion, showing a 1.39% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

APTV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.26 per share and revenue of $20.21 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +28.81% and +0.8%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Aptiv PLC. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.27% lower. Aptiv PLC currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Aptiv PLC is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 11.24. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 25.74.

It is also worth noting that APTV currently has a PEG ratio of 0.64. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Technology Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.55 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, placing it within the top 31% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Aptiv PLC (APTV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.