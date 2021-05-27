Here's Why Apple May Embrace Cryptocurrency

A recent job posting indicates Apple (AAPL) is serious about cryptocurrency. An entry into cryptocurrency would be a huge turnaround for Apple. Back in 2013, Apple removed all Bitcoin (BTC) transaction apps that included Coinbase, and the app was not back online until seven months later.

Now, the new role at Apple is called Business Development Manager – Alternative Payments, and the posting explains that its job would include creating partnerships and launching new programs and features for Apple’s Wallets, Payments, and Commerce team.

And the biggest clue from the posting is that Apple is looking for someone with “5+ years experience working in or with alternative payment providers, such as digital wallets, BNPL, Fast Payments, cryptocurrency and etc.”

Surely, Apple seems to be warming up to the idea of cryptocurrency -- like many others that include Ray Dalio, Carl Icahn, and even some Federal Reserve governors. After all, Apple is already a big player in the digital wallet with its app Wallet. When it started in 2012, it could only hold digital boarding passes. But it has grown rapidly to include a number of financial services, such as contactless Apple Pay, peer-to-peer payments, the Goldman Sachs-powered Apple Card, and loyalty rewards programs.

What’s more, a partnership between Coinbase and Apple is rumored to be expanded in the near future. Coinbase included Apple Pay graphics in a recent app update, according to MacRumors.

Apple Has Been “Watching” Cryptocurrency For Years

Jennifer Bailey, Vice President of Apple Pay, said two years ago that Apple was “watching” cryptocurrency. “We think it has interesting long-term potential,” said Bailey.

And Apple CEO Tim Cook is obsessed with making physical cash obsolete. "What I believe is I think I'm hoping that I'm still going to be alive to see the elimination of money," he said at a meeting for Apple shareholders. "Because why would you have this stuff! Why go through all the expense of printing this stuff and then some people steal it, and you've got to worry about counterfeits and all these things," he continued.

What Are The Implications For Cryptocurrency If Apple Enters The Space?

Apple’s involvement in cryptocurrency can have two major effects:

Instant Credibility: Much like personal computers in the 1970s Homebrew computer scene, Bitcoin started as a “nerd coin” that nobody understood. Clearly, Bitcoin grew up fast in the last two years and hit new heights when major corporations like Tesla and Square made big bets on it. And of course, crypto exchange Coinbase went public in a historical direct listing on the Nasdaq.

However, the new peak could be when Apple, which is arguably the most trusted brand in the world, adds its seal of approval by including Bitcoin in Apple’s payment system. As a result, consumers may feel more comfortable holding Bitcoin and using it for daily transactions.

Network Effect: Big Tech brings an enormous power of network effect to any industry they enter. Apple Pay has 43.9 million users, and over 70% of the retailers offer Apple Pay in their stores. If Apple offers Bitcoin as an easy way to make payment, retailers may be more likely to accept Bitcoin in their stores. After all, they don’t have to add extra features to their payment system in order to accept Bitcoin because it’d be already built into Apple Pay.

What About Other Big Tech Companies Entering Cryptocurrency?

Of course, Apple is not the only one looking into crypto. Google Pay already accepts the Coinbase Card. But Facebook may be the company that is most serious about cryptocurrency. Libra was a cryptocurrency proposed by Facebook, but it quickly became a political hot button. As a result, Facebook scraped the name Libra and quietly announced a new cryptocurrency called Diem. Experts believe that the launch will go through this time because crypto coins are much more mainstream.

And Diem will have serious firepower behind it. The Diem Association has 25 companies involved with it, including Uber, Lyft, Shopify, and Coinbase. Also, venture capital firms Andreessen Horowitz, Breakthrough Initiatives, and Thrive Capital are all in the group as well.

Experts believe that the purpose of Diem is to become a global currency to help the unbanked in developing countries around the world by allowing money to more easily be exchanged on platforms like WhatsApp. This app has an unmatched network effect because WhatsApp has 2 billion active users worldwide.

Will The Entry Of Big Tech Harm Bitcoin’s Value?

Naturally, investors question whether Bitcoin’s value will decline as more competition enters the cryptocurrency space. The common misconception is that competition is always harmful to a company, but that's not necessarily the case. For example, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings has repeatedly said that he welcomed competition in the streaming world because it would accelerate the adoption rate in its category of streaming services. Why? Of course, the category leader usually rises as the category expands.

In other words, when people sign up to subscribe for streaming services (adoption rate), it’s inevitable that they will eventually sign up for Netflix because of its superior offerings. The comparison can be made with Bitcoin. Even if governments (digital yuan, Fedcoins, etc.) or Facebook come out with their own crypto, Bitcoin is likely to be a big beneficiary because of its status.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.