Here's Why Apple (AAPL) Fell More Than Broader Market

Apple (AAPL) closed the latest trading day at $202.14, indicating a -0.19% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.05%.

The maker of iPhones, iPads and other products's shares have seen a decrease of 5.36% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.26% and falling behind the S&P 500's loss of 3.94%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Apple in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 1, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.60, showcasing a 4.58% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $93.5 billion, up 3.03% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $7.20 per share and a revenue of $404.46 billion, demonstrating changes of +6.67% and +3.43%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Apple. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.85% lower. Apple is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Apple's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 28.12. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 8.99 of its industry.

It's also important to note that AAPL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.14. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Computer - Micro Computers industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.46.

The Computer - Micro Computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AAPL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

