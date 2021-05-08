Here's Why AppFolio, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:APPF) CEO May Deserve A Raise

The solid performance at AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) has been impressive and shareholders will probably be pleased to know that CEO Jason Randall has delivered. At the upcoming AGM on 14 May 2021, they would be interested to hear about the company strategy going forward and get a chance to cast their votes on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other company matters. We think the CEO has done a pretty decent job and probably deserves a well-earned pay rise.

Comparing AppFolio, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, AppFolio, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$4.5b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$742k over the year to December 2020. We note that's an increase of 12% above last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$360k.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$2.0b and US$6.4b had a median total CEO compensation of US$5.6m. In other words, AppFolio pays its CEO lower than the industry median. What's more, Jason Randall holds US$2.6m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$360k US$360k 49% Other US$382k US$303k 51% Total Compensation US$742k US$663k 100%

On an industry level, around 11% of total compensation represents salary and 89% is other remuneration. AppFolio is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

A Look at AppFolio, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

AppFolio, Inc.'s earnings per share (EPS) grew 153% per year over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 21%.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's also good to see decent revenue growth in the last year, suggesting the business is healthy and growing. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has AppFolio, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 129%, over three years, would leave most AppFolio, Inc. shareholders smiling. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

The company's solid performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the matters to be discussed in the AGM. Instead, investors might be more interested in discussions that would help manage their longer-term growth expectations such as company business strategies and future growth potential.

CEO pay is simply one of the many factors that need to be considered while examining business performance. We identified 4 warning signs for AppFolio (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a different set of stocks. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

