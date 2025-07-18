Here's Why AppFolio (APPF) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest trading session, AppFolio (APPF) closed at $250.95, marking a -1.19% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the property management software maker had gained 13.52% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.37%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of AppFolio in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 31, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.28, marking a 14.29% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $230.09 million, showing a 16.57% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

APPF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.14 per share and revenue of $930.84 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +17.62% and +17.2%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for AppFolio. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. AppFolio is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, AppFolio is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 49.44. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 28.43, which means AppFolio is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AppFolio, Inc. (APPF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.