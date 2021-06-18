Here's Why Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Can Afford Some Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Apollo Endosurgery Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2021, Apollo Endosurgery had US$57.5m of debt, up from US$53.1m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have US$31.7m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$25.8m.

How Strong Is Apollo Endosurgery's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGM:APEN Debt to Equity History June 18th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Apollo Endosurgery had liabilities of US$12.6m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$58.7m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$31.7m in cash and US$9.46m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$30.1m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Apollo Endosurgery has a market capitalization of US$239.5m, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Apollo Endosurgery can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Apollo Endosurgery made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$45m, which is a fall of 6.3%. We would much prefer see growth.

Caveat Emptor

Over the last twelve months Apollo Endosurgery produced an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss. Indeed, it lost US$13m at the EBIT level. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. However, it doesn't help that it burned through US$19m of cash over the last year. So suffice it to say we consider the stock very risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 5 warning signs for Apollo Endosurgery (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

