Here's Why Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Jumped as Much as 40.7% Today

What happened

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: APLS) rose nearly 41% today after the company reported that its lead drug candidate proved superior to a competitor's therapy on a key clinical metric for individuals with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH). The rare blood disease is characterized by hemolysis, or the breakdown of red blood cells, which leads to anemia and other complications caused by a lack of hemoglobin required to transport oxygen throughout the body.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals conducted a phase 3 study that pitted pegcetacoplan against Soliris from Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALXN). After 16 weeks, the experimental treatment drove a greater increase in hemoglobin levels than Soliris.

As of 1:15 p.m. EST, the clinical-stage pharma stock had settled to a 22.6% gain.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

The primary endpoint of the phase 3 trial was improvement in hemoglobin levels, which pegcetacoplan easily achieved. After 16 weeks, the experimental therapy drove an average 2.4 g/dL increase from baseline, compared to a 1.5 g/dL decrease from baseline for Soliris.

Individuals began treatment with an average hemoglobin baseline of 8.7 g/dL, which means achieving the average increase provided by pegcetacoplan would still technically not alleviate anemia (defined as hemoglobin levels less than 12 g/dL in women and 13.5 g/dL in men).

Nonetheless, the ability of pegcetacoplan to increase hemoglobin levels should help to reduce anemia symptoms in PNH patients. The drug candidate also demonstrated non-inferiority to Soliris on two other metrics, including the number of individuals who were transfusion-free (85% vs. 15%).

Now what

Investors are hoping that the favorable head-to-head results lead to regulatory approval and quick market success for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and pegcetacoplan.

In the first nine months of 2019, Alexion Pharmaceuticals reported that Soliris generated $2.93 billion in global revenue, including $1.46 billion in the United States. However, the drug is approved to treat four different conditions and the company is transitioning individuals with PNH to its newer drug, Ultomiris.

In clinical trials, Ultomiris was proven to be non-inferior to Soliris, but the former has the benefit of being dosed once every four to eight weeks. The added convenience of Ultomiris might be an obstacle for pegcetacoplan (dosed twice weekly) that investors are overlooking in the immediate aftermath of the study results. Most likely, the experimental drug's approval would further segment the market between individuals requiring convenience (those who don't need blood transfusions and live far away from treatment centers might favor Ultomiris) and patients with more serious cases of the rare disease (those requiring blood transfusions might prefer pegcetacoplan).

10 stocks we like better than Alexion Pharmaceuticals

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Alexion Pharmaceuticals wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Maxx Chatsko has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.