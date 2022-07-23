Here's Why Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Quickly Is Anywhere Real Estate Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Anywhere Real Estate's shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 40%. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While we note Anywhere Real Estate achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 22% to US$8.1b. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NYSE:HOUS Earnings and Revenue History July 23rd 2022

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Anywhere Real Estate.

Are Anywhere Real Estate Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. So it is good to see that Anywhere Real Estate insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$23m. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Despite being just 1.8% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Should You Add Anywhere Real Estate To Your Watchlist?

Anywhere Real Estate's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Anywhere Real Estate very closely. Still, you should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Anywhere Real Estate.

