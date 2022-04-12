Here's Why Antero (AR) is an Attractive Investment Bet Now

Antero Resources Corporation AR witnessed upward estimate revisions for 2022 and 2023 earnings in the past seven days.

The independent natural gas and natural gas liquids company, with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), is likely to record earnings growth of 213.2% and 4.3% in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Factors Working in Favor

The price of natural gas is trading at more than $6 per MMBtu, marking a massive improvement in the past year. The recent price surge was aided by Russia’s violent and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Antero Resources, being a leading producer of natural gas, is well-positioned to capitalize on the skyrocketing commodity price. In the prolific core Marcellus shale play, Antero Resources has roughly 4,700 undeveloped premium locations, depicting a bright production outlook. Also, in the core of the Utica play, the upstream player has roughly 800 premium undeveloped locations.

Looking at financial strength, Antero Resources has a strong and sustainable balance sheet. In the near term, AR has no senior notes maturities. Also, to protect against any unfavorable commodity pricing scenario, Antero Resources has reset its debt levels. In Appalachia, AR has the strongest balance sheet that will aid returns for shareholders.

AR is committed to returning capital to shareholders. On an annual basis, Antero Resources is aiming to return 25% to 50% of free cash flow to stockholders.

Other Stocks to Consider

Other prospective players in the energy space are Devon Energy Corporation DVN, Viper Energy Partners LP VNOM and Centennial Resource Development, Inc. CDEV. All the stocks sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In the United States, Devon Energy is a leading upstream player with a strong footprint in the prolific Delaware Basin. Devon Energy is also focused on returning capital to shareholders.

In the past seven days, Devon Energy has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2022.

In the prolific Permian and Eagle Ford shale play, Viper Energy has a net of 27,027 royalty acres. Operations in those undeveloped assets require zero capital requirement. This secures sustainable free cashflow for Viper Energy.

In the past seven days, Viper Energy has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2022.

In the Permian – the most prolific basin in the United States – Centennial Resource has a strong footprint. Centennial Resource has announced a $350-million share buyback program, reflecting its focus on returning capital to stockholders.

In the past 30 days, Centennial Resource has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2022.

