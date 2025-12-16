Here's Why Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest close session, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) was down 1.07% at $22.12. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.24%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.23%.

The stock of real estate investment trust has risen by 4% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's gain of 3.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.31%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Annaly Capital Management in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.72, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $469 million, indicating a 150.41% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.9 per share and revenue of $1.24 billion, indicating changes of +7.41% and +399.6%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Annaly Capital Management is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Annaly Capital Management has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.7 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 8.19 for its industry.

Meanwhile, NLY's PEG ratio is currently 7. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 4.77 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NLY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2026? History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2026. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 5.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.