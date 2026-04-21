Here's Why AngloGold Ashanti (AU) Fell More Than Broader Market

AngloGold Ashanti (AU) ended the recent trading session at $100.45, demonstrating a -5.67% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.64%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.59%.

Coming into today, shares of the gold miner had gained 24.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 16.33%, while the S&P 500 gained 9.33%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of AngloGold Ashanti in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 8, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.21, reflecting a 151.14% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.34 billion, reflecting a 73.22% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.78 per share and revenue of $12 billion. These totals would mark changes of +63.5% and +23.28%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AngloGold Ashanti. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.25% lower within the past month. AngloGold Ashanti is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, AngloGold Ashanti is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.12. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.9, so one might conclude that AngloGold Ashanti is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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AngloGold Ashanti PLC (AU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.