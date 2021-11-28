Here's Why Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Amtech Systems Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Amtech Systems had debt of US$4.80m at the end of September 2021, a reduction from US$5.18m over a year. However, it does have US$32.8m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$28.0m.

How Healthy Is Amtech Systems' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:ASYS Debt to Equity History November 28th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Amtech Systems had liabilities of US$15.1m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$16.2m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$32.8m as well as receivables valued at US$23.5m due within 12 months. So it actually has US$25.1m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity suggests that Amtech Systems is taking a careful approach to debt. Because it has plenty of assets, it is unlikely to have trouble with its lenders. Succinctly put, Amtech Systems boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Although Amtech Systems made a loss at the EBIT level, last year, it was also good to see that it generated US$3.8m in EBIT over the last twelve months. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Amtech Systems can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Amtech Systems has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last year, Amtech Systems saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Amtech Systems has net cash of US$28.0m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. So we are not troubled with Amtech Systems's debt use. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Amtech Systems (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.