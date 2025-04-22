Here's Why Amkor Technology (AMKR) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

The latest trading session saw Amkor Technology (AMKR) ending at $15.96, denoting a +0.44% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.51%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.66%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.71%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chip packaging and test services provider had lost 20.07% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 12.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.86% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Amkor Technology in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 28, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.09, signifying a 62.5% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.28 billion, down 6.61% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.43 per share and revenue of $6.22 billion, which would represent changes of 0% and -1.49%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Amkor Technology. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.69% decrease. Right now, Amkor Technology possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Amkor Technology is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.13. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.08.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, finds itself in the top 15% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

