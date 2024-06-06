Here's Why Amkor Technology (AMKR) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest market close, Amkor Technology (AMKR) reached $32.96, with a -0.75% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

The chip packaging and test services provider's stock has climbed by 2.06% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Amkor Technology in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Amkor Technology to post earnings of $0.23 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 11.54%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.45 billion, indicating a 0.35% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.78 per share and revenue of $6.56 billion, which would represent changes of +21.92% and +0.92%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Amkor Technology. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Amkor Technology presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Amkor Technology is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.62. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 38.92, so one might conclude that Amkor Technology is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

