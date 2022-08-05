Here's Why AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does AmerisourceBergen Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that AmerisourceBergen had debt of US$6.46b at the end of June 2022, a reduction from US$7.10b over a year. However, it does have US$3.03b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$3.42b.

NYSE:ABC Debt to Equity History August 5th 2022

A Look At AmerisourceBergen's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, AmerisourceBergen had liabilities of US$43.2b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$13.5b due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$3.03b and US$18.2b worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$35.4b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's huge US$28.9b market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet intently. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

AmerisourceBergen's net debt is only 0.96 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 13.7 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. Another good sign is that AmerisourceBergen has been able to increase its EBIT by 24% in twelve months, making it easier to pay down debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if AmerisourceBergen can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. During the last three years, AmerisourceBergen generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 82% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Our View

Happily, AmerisourceBergen's impressive interest cover implies it has the upper hand on its debt. But we must concede we find its level of total liabilities has the opposite effect. We would also note that Healthcare industry companies like AmerisourceBergen commonly do use debt without problems. All these things considered, it appears that AmerisourceBergen can comfortably handle its current debt levels. On the plus side, this leverage can boost shareholder returns, but the potential downside is more risk of loss, so it's worth monitoring the balance sheet. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 2 warning signs with AmerisourceBergen , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

