Here's Why American National Bankshares Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMNB) CEO Compensation Is The Least Of Shareholders Concerns

The performance at American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) has been rather lacklustre of late and shareholders may be wondering what CEO Jeff Haley is planning to do about this. They will get a chance to exercise their voting power to influence the future direction of the company in the next AGM on 18 May 2021. Setting appropriate executive remuneration to align with the interests of shareholders may also be a way to influence the company performance in the long run. In our opinion, CEO compensation does not look excessive and we discuss why.

Comparing American National Bankshares Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that American National Bankshares Inc. has a market capitalization of US$382m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$747k for the year to December 2020. Notably, that's a decrease of 21% over the year before. Notably, the salary which is US$549.3k, represents most of the total compensation being paid.

On examining similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations between US$200m and US$800m, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$1.1m. That is to say, Jeff Haley is paid under the industry median. What's more, Jeff Haley holds US$2.1m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$549k US$534k 74% Other US$198k US$408k 26% Total Compensation US$747k US$942k 100%

On an industry level, around 42% of total compensation represents salary and 58% is other remuneration. American National Bankshares is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

American National Bankshares Inc.'s Growth

NasdaqGS:AMNB CEO Compensation May 12th 2021

American National Bankshares Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 15% a year over the past three years. Revenue was pretty flat on last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. The lack of revenue growth isn't ideal, but it is the bottom line that counts most in business. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has American National Bankshares Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 0.7% over three years, some American National Bankshares Inc. investors would surely be feeling negative emotions. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

To Conclude...

Despite the strong EPS growth recently, the share price has not performed to expectations and it suggests that other factors might be driving it, apart from fundamentals. The upcoming AGM will provide shareholders the opportunity to raise their concerns and evaluate if the board’s judgement and decision-making is aligned with their expectations.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. That's why we did some digging and identified 1 warning sign for American National Bankshares that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

Important note: American National Bankshares is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

