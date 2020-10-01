Here's Why American Equity Investment Life Holding Is Soaring on Thursday

What happened

The stock market was mostly in the green on Thursday, with investors optimistic about a pending stimulus agreement, but most major averages were up by less than 1% as of noon EDT. However, American Equity Investment Life HoldingÂ (NYSE: AEL) was soaring, with shares up by more than 40%.

So what

The reason for today's jump wasn't related to American Equity's earnings or anything having to do with the business itself. Instead, news came out that the company received a takeover offer in early September from Athene Holding (NYSE: ATH) and privately held Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance.

Image source: Getty Images.

Under the terms of the offer, which was in the form of a letter addressed to American Equity's CEO dated Sept. 8, the pair of insurers offered $36 per share in cash for the insurer, a massive premium to the stock's recent valuation which values the company at about $3.3 billion. American Equity's closing price on Sept. 30 was $21.99, so this offer represents about 64% upside.

Now what

It's unclear if the offer will be accepted; American Equity confirmed the authenticity of the offer and said its board is reviewing it. However, it could potentially be a big windfall for investors, as the $36 proposed offer price represents about 17% upside over the now-higher share price, and far more for investors who have held the stock for a while.

10 stocks we like better than American Equity Investment Life Holding

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and American Equity Investment Life Holding wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Â

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 24, 2020

Â

Matthew Frankel, CFP has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.