Here's Why Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Amdocs Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Amdocs had debt of US$644.4m at the end of June 2021, a reduction from US$743.8m over a year. However, it does have US$1.05b in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$402.2m.

A Look At Amdocs' Liabilities

NasdaqGS:DOX Debt to Equity History October 22nd 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Amdocs had liabilities of US$1.28b due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.62b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$1.05b and US$925.1m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$922.0m.

Of course, Amdocs has a titanic market capitalization of US$10.3b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Amdocs boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

While Amdocs doesn't seem to have gained much on the EBIT line, at least earnings remain stable for now. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Amdocs's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Amdocs may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, Amdocs recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 94% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Amdocs's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$402.2m. The cherry on top was that in converted 94% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$721m. So we don't think Amdocs's use of debt is risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 3 warning signs with Amdocs (at least 1 which is concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.