Here's Why AMC Entertainment (AMC) Fell More Than Broader Market

AMC Entertainment (AMC) ended the recent trading session at $2.74, demonstrating a -3.04% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.33%.

The stock of movie theater operator has risen by 87.42% in the past month, leading the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.02%.

The upcoming earnings release of AMC Entertainment will be of great interest to investors. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.45 billion, up 3.73% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.23 per share and revenue of $5.39 billion, which would represent changes of +76.04% and +11.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.88% higher. AMC Entertainment is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, positioning it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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