Here's Why Altria (MO) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

The latest trading session saw Altria (MO) ending at $49.84, denoting a +0.32% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.97%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.33%.

Shares of the owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker have depreciated by 5.62% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 3.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.36%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Altria in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 31, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.36, up 6.25% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.35 billion, up 1.4% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.10 per share and revenue of $20.38 billion, which would represent changes of +3.03% and -0.59%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Altria. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% higher. Altria is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Altria is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.74. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 9.74.

Also, we should mention that MO has a PEG ratio of 2.87. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Tobacco industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.61.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

