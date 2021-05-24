Here's Why Altice (ATUS) is a Promising Pick for Investors

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. ATUS have returned 52.8% in the past year compared with 66.1% growth of the industry. Currently, the stock sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has a VGM Score of A.







This Long Island City, NY-based company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 61.5%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised 5.6% upward over the past seven days.

Growth Drivers

Altice provides broadband, video, proprietary content and advertising services to more than 5 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands. It is focused on accelerating its network expansion, along with market penetration, for long-term sustainable growth.



The company offers a wide range of broadband speeds for all budgets, from Altice Advantage Internet to multi-gigabit services for enterprise customers. It operates a4, an advertising and data business, which provides multiscreen advertising solutions to businesses and advertising clients.



Altice also offers local, national, international and business news through its News 12, Cheddar and i24NEWS networks. Recently, the company launched the Federal Communications Commission’s Emergency Broadband Benefit Program. This program provides support to broadband services and certain devices to help low-income households stay connected during the pandemic.



Further, the acquisition of Morris Broadband has expanded Altice’s footprint in North Carolina. Morris Broadband is a fast-growing broadband communications services company that provides high-speed data, video and voice services to almost 36,500 customers in western North Carolina. The buyout allows Altice to benefit from greater scale, operating efficiency and additional investments that are at the core of its business strategy.



Altice is confident of its ability to deliver revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth in 2021. We believe that the stock has more upside left.

