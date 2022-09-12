Here's Why Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Alpine Income Property Trust with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Alpine Income Property Trust Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Even with very modest growth rates, a company will usually do well if it improves earnings per share (EPS) year after year. So it's easy to see why many investors focus in on EPS growth. It's an outstanding feat for Alpine Income Property Trust to have grown EPS from US$0.19 to US$2.05 in just one year. While it's difficult to sustain growth at that level, it bodes well for the company's outlook for the future. This could point to the business hitting a point of inflection.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Alpine Income Property Trust shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 15% to 22%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart. NYSE:PINE Earnings and Revenue History September 12th 2022

You don't drive with your eyes on the rear-view mirror, so you might be more interested in this free report showing analyst forecasts for Alpine Income Property Trust's future profits.

Are Alpine Income Property Trust Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

We haven't seen any insiders selling Alpine Income Property Trust shares, in the last year. With that in mind, it's heartening that Daniel Smith, the Senior VP of the company, paid US$37k for shares at around US$18.60 each. Purchases like this can help the investors understand the views of the management team; in which case they see some potential in Alpine Income Property Trust.

Does Alpine Income Property Trust Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Alpine Income Property Trust's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. Growth investors should find it difficult to look past that strong EPS move. And indeed, it could be a sign that the business is at an inflection point. If that's the case, you may regret neglecting to put Alpine Income Property Trust on your watchlist. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Alpine Income Property Trust (2 are a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

