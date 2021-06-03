Here's Why Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ALPN) CEO Compensation Is The Least Of Shareholders' Concerns

Performance at Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) has been reasonably good and CEO Mitch Gold has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 09 June 2021, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. Based on our analysis of the data below, we think CEO compensation seems reasonable for now.

Comparing Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$242m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$1.4m for the year to December 2020. We note that's a decrease of 11% compared to last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$500k.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$100m and US$400m had a median total CEO compensation of US$1.7m. From this we gather that Mitch Gold is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. Moreover, Mitch Gold also holds US$1.8m worth of Alpine Immune Sciences stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$500k US$485k 36% Other US$884k US$1.1m 64% Total Compensation US$1.4m US$1.6m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 20% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 80% of the pie. Alpine Immune Sciences is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc.'s Growth

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc.'s earnings per share (EPS) grew 5.8% per year over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 304%.

It's hard to interpret the strong revenue growth as anything other than a positive. And in that context, the modest EPS improvement certainly isn't shabby. So while we'd stop short of saying growth is absolutely outstanding, there are definitely some clear positives! Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has generated a total shareholder return of 12% over three years, so most shareholders would be reasonably content. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

Seeing that the company has put up a decent performance, only a few shareholders, if any at all, might have questions about the CEO pay in the upcoming AGM. However, we still think that any proposed increase in CEO compensation will be examined closely to make sure the compensation is appropriate and linked to performance.

CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also need to pay attention to other attributes of the company. We identified 4 warning signs for Alpine Immune Sciences (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

