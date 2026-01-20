Here's Why Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Fell More Than Broader Market

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) closed the most recent trading day at $322.16, moving -2.48% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.39%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 6.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.71%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.63%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Alphabet Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 4, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.59, signifying a 20.47% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $94.6 billion, up 15.9% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.58 per share and revenue of $340.26 billion, which would represent changes of +31.59% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Alphabet Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher. Alphabet Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Alphabet Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 29.91. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 17.85.

We can also see that GOOG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.82. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.76.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, positioning it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.