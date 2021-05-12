Here's Why Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ALNY) CEO Might See A Pay Rise Soon

Shareholders will be pleased by the robust performance of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) recently and this will be kept in mind in the upcoming AGM on 18 May 2021. This would also be a chance for them to hear the board review the financial results, discuss future company strategy to further improve the business and vote on any resolutions such as executive remuneration. In our analysis below, we discuss why we think the CEO compensation looks acceptable and the case for a raise.

How Does Total Compensation For John Maraganore Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$16b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$7.8m over the year to December 2020. That's a fairly small increase of 6.8% over the previous year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$946k.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations over US$8.0b , the reported median total CEO compensation was US$18m. That is to say, John Maraganore is paid under the industry median. Furthermore, John Maraganore directly owns US$29m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$946k US$845k 12% Other US$6.9m US$6.5m 88% Total Compensation US$7.8m US$7.3m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 20% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 80% of the pie. It's interesting to note that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

NasdaqGS:ALNY CEO Compensation May 12th 2021

Over the last three years, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has shrunk its earnings per share by 6.9% per year. Its revenue is up 100% over the last year.

The reduction in EPS, over three years, is arguably concerning. But in contrast the revenue growth is strong, suggesting future potential for EPS growth. In conclusion we can't form a strong opinion about business performance yet; but it's one worth watching. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has generated a total shareholder return of 30% over three years, so most shareholders would be reasonably content. But they would probably prefer not to see CEO compensation far in excess of the median.

To Conclude...

Overall, the company hasn't done too poorly performance-wise, but we would like to see some improvement. If it continues on the same road, shareholders might feel even more confident about their investment, and have little to no objections concerning CEO pay. In fact, strategic decisions that could impact the future of the business might be a far more interesting topic for investors as it would help them set their longer-term expectations.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. We've identified 2 warning signs for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a different set of stocks. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.