Here's Why Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Alliance Data Systems Carry?

As you can see below, Alliance Data Systems had US$17.0b of debt at June 2021, down from US$19.4b a year prior. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$3.00b, its net debt is less, at about US$14.0b.

How Strong Is Alliance Data Systems' Balance Sheet?

NYSE:ADS Debt to Equity History September 6th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Alliance Data Systems had liabilities of US$10.6b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$9.19b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$3.00b in cash and US$369.0m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$16.4b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the US$4.71b company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt. After all, Alliance Data Systems would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Strangely Alliance Data Systems has a sky high EBITDA ratio of 10.4, implying high debt, but a strong interest coverage of 10.7. This means that unless the company has access to very cheap debt, that interest expense will likely grow in the future. It is well worth noting that Alliance Data Systems's EBIT shot up like bamboo after rain, gaining 71% in the last twelve months. That'll make it easier to manage its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Alliance Data Systems can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the last three years, Alliance Data Systems actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Our View

We feel some trepidation about Alliance Data Systems's difficulty level of total liabilities, but we've got positives to focus on, too. To wit both its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow and EBIT growth rate were encouraging signs. Looking at all the angles mentioned above, it does seem to us that Alliance Data Systems is a somewhat risky investment as a result of its debt. Not all risk is bad, as it can boost share price returns if it pays off, but this debt risk is worth keeping in mind. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Alliance Data Systems (including 2 which make us uncomfortable) .

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

