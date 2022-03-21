Here's Why Alleghany Is Soaring Today

What happened

The share price of insurance company Alleghany (NYSE: Y) skyrocketed on Monday morning. As of 10 a.m. ET, the stock was up by 25% for the day, while the S&P 500 was modestly in the red.

So what

What's driving Alleghany's upward move is simple and obvious. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) has agreed to buy it for $11.6 billion in cash, which works out to $848.02 per share.

This will be Berkshire's biggest acquisition since it picked up Precision Castparts in 2016, and it appears to be an excellent fit for the conglomerate. Insurance has been a cornerstone of Berkshire's business for decades, with GEICO, General Re, and several other insurance subsidiaries already operating under its umbrella. It's also paying a relatively modest premium to Alleghany's book value.

Alleghany operates in several insurance markets, including reinsurance, which has long been a focus for Berkshire Hathaway. In fact, Alleghany CEO Joseph Brandon was formerly the head of Berkshire-owned General Re.

Now what

In response to the deal announcement, Berkshire Hathaway's shares also rallied a bit, and were trading up by about 2% at 10 a.m. ET. That's not necessarily because investors think this will be a needle-moving deal -- after all, Alleghany's acquisition price represents about 1.5% of Berkshire Hathaway's market cap.

However, investors in the conglomerate have experienced several years of frustration as they watched its cash stockpile grow due to a lack of what Warren Buffett viewed as compelling opportunities. So, it's fair to say that they're encouraged that Buffett and his team are finally finding ways to put a significant amount of that capital to work. Berkshire Hathaway will still have over $130 billion in cash on the books after this deal.

10 stocks we like better than Alleghany

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Alleghany wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Matthew Frankel, CFP® owns Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool owns and recommends Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), short January 2023 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), and short January 2023 $265 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.