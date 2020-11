Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba BABA closed down 8.1% on Tuesday after Shanghai Stock Exchange officials suspended the mega IPO of Ant Group. Ant Group was founded by BABA co-founder Jack Ma and came from Alipay, BABA’s mobile and online payment platform.

Ant was set to be the world’s biggest IPO in a dual listing on the Shanghai and Hong Kong stock exchanges. The IPO would have generated at least $34 billion in proceeds and given Ant a market cap of $310 billion. But after a meeting with Chinese regulators and company executives, the Shanghai exchange said the offering might no longer meet listing requirements.

Ant’s IPO would have surpassed Saudi Aramco’s $29.4 billion IPO last year, while BABA would have been the third largest IPO.

BABA is still up over 34% year-to-date.

Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream

Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.

Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>





Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research