Here's Why Algorand Is Today's Biggest Decliner Among Top-25 Cryptocurrencies

What happened

As of 2:45 p.m. ET today, popular cryptocurrency network Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO) led declines among large-cap tokens. Out of all top 25 tokens, Algorand's decline of 5.2% was the largest of its peers.

Today's price action appears to be mostly market-related, with the overall crypto market down slightly over the past 24 hours, and down considerably in recent weeks, due to various macroeconomic headwinds. The rise of the omicron variant has spurred risk-off sentiment among growth investors, many of whom appear to be seeking safe havens for their portfolios.

And inflation concerns have driven a more hawkish view at the Fed, a view that could impact the availability of capital and capital flows into riskier asset classes such as cryptocurrencies.

As a blockchain network focused on smart contracts, Algorand has risen to top-25 token status over the past year as a potential competitor to Ethereum. However, the launch of Ethereum 2.0 next year is another factor that investors in Algorand and other Ethereum competitors are grappling with.

So what

Algorand finds itself among the biggest winners in the crypto world this year. On a year-to-date basis, it has been a nearly five-bagger for investors. Other smart-contract blockchains such as Solana have seen even more-impressive gains this year. But today's outsize declines among these two tokens suggest some investors might be tilting toward Ethereum as the longer-term winner in the race for decentralized finance (DeFi) market share.

The market-related headwinds that have plagued the crypto sector are generally indiscriminate. But it appears Algorand's positioning in the market, as well as the valuation this token has garnered relative to other cryptocurrencies, have provided too many headwinds for certain investors today.

Now what

The rise of DeFi applications and the growing demand for smart-contract blockchain networks position Algorand well over the long term. Indeed, there are a number of reasons that many investors have tapped Algorand as a core crypto portfolio holding.

However, this crypto market sell-off has generally been more unfavorable to Algorand than other top tokens in recent weeks. Investors looking for tokens with momentum appear to be searching elsewhere, at least in the short term. For long-term investors, perhaps this is a buying opportunity. That said, with this kind of volatility, even better buying opportunities might lie ahead.

Where Algorand goes from here will certainly be interesting to watch. Today, it appears investors are taking a wait-and-see approach with this top-25 cryptocurrency.

Chris MacDonald owns Algorand, Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

