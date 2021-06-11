Here's Why Albireo Pharma, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ALBO) CEO Is Unlikely to Expect A Pay Rise This Year

The anaemic share price growth at Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) over the past few years has probably not impressed shareholders and may be due to earnings not growing over that period. These concerns will be at the front of shareholders' minds as they go into the AGM coming up on 17 June 2021. They will be able to influence managerial decisions through the exercise of their voting power on resolutions, such as CEO remuneration and other matters, which may influence future company prospects. In our analysis below, we show why shareholders may consider holding off a raise for the CEO's compensation until company performance improves.

Comparing Albireo Pharma, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$627m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$3.5m for the year to December 2020. That's a notable increase of 16% on last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$570k.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$400m and US$1.6b had a median total CEO compensation of US$3.2m. From this we gather that Ron Cooper is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. Furthermore, Ron Cooper directly owns US$326k worth of shares in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$570k US$551k 16% Other US$2.9m US$2.4m 84% Total Compensation US$3.5m US$3.0m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 20% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 80% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Albireo Pharma allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

Albireo Pharma, Inc.'s Growth

Albireo Pharma, Inc. has reduced its earnings per share by 30% a year over the last three years. Its revenue is down 18% over the previous year.

Overall this is not a very positive result for shareholders. And the fact that revenue is down year on year arguably paints an ugly picture. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Albireo Pharma, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Albireo Pharma, Inc. has generated a total shareholder return of 0.5% over three years, so most shareholders wouldn't be too disappointed. Although, there's always room to improve. In light of that, investors might probably want to see an improvement on their returns before they feel generous about increasing the CEO remuneration.

In Summary...

While it's true that the share price growth hasn't been bad, it's hard to overlook the lack of earnings growth and this makes us question whether there will be any strong catalyst for the stock to improve. Shareholders should make the most of the coming opportunity to question the board on key concerns they may have and revisit their investment thesis with regards to the company.

