Here's Why Alaska Air Shares Popped Higher This Week

Key Points

Airlines are managing higher fuel costs with fare increases.

Alaska Air's earnings could improve if trends continue.

10 stocks we like better than Alaska Air Group ›

Shares in Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) rose by 12.7% in an excellent week for airline stocks. The move comes as the sector climbs a wall of worry driven by soaring jet fuel prices stemming from the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. While the market's prior concerns are understandable, there's growing anecdotal evidence suggesting that airlines, including Alaska Air, might emerge from the period in better shape than many expect.

This week's airline updates

Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) CEO Robert Jordan gave a presentation at the Bernstein 42nd Annual Strategic Decisions Conference, and his remarks surprised the market. It's no secret that jet fuel prices have soared, and that's challenging airlines' profitability. Still, it doesn't appear to have affected end demand, with Delta Air Lines previously telling investors that strong demand in the first quarter was continuing into the second quarter, even as it raised prices.

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That positive trend, with Southwest's Jordan telling investors that Southwest had participated in seven consecutive fare increases with "no drop off in demand at all." Jordan went on to note that "I'm becoming increasingly bullish that we will be able to cover these fuel increases with revenue increases," and also believes that "the industry will retain a much higher percent of the fare increases that would be typical historically."

What it means to Alaska Air

Given that Alaska competes with Southwest on some routes and is suffering from rising jet fuel prices, the news from Southwest is particularly relevant. For example, in its recent first-quarter earnings report, Alaska's management said higher fuel costs would impact earnings per share (EPS) by $0.70 in the first quarter and by more than $3 in the second quarter.

These are significant numbers from an airline that analysts expect to report a $0.77-per-share loss in 2026 and then $6.32 in EPS in 2027. However, if Alaska can offset fuel costs with higher prices, then those estimates might need a positive revision.

Should you buy stock in Alaska Air Group right now?

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Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Alaska Air Group, Delta Air Lines, and Southwest Airlines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.