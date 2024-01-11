Here's Why Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest market close, Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) reached $139.45, with a -0.22% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.29% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Airbnb, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.69, indicating a 43.75% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.16 billion, up 13.46% from the year-ago period.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.17% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Airbnb, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Looking at valuation, Airbnb, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.02. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.77, so one might conclude that Airbnb, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can additionally observe that ABNB currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.08. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Content industry stood at 0.78 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, finds itself in the bottom 20% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

