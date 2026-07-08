Here's Why Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Fell More Than Broader Market

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) closed at $142.95 in the latest trading session, marking a -3.93% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.09%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.2%.

The company's stock has climbed by 13.28% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.64%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Airbnb, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.19, indicating a 15.53% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.58 billion, up 15.69% from the year-ago period.

ABNB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.91 per share and revenue of $13.97 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +21.84% and +14.16%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Airbnb, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Airbnb, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 30.28. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.34 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that ABNB has a PEG ratio of 1.6. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Leisure and Recreation Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.54.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, positioning it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.