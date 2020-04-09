Here's Why Air Products is Worth Adding to Your Portfolio Now

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD stock looks promising at the moment. The industrial gas giant is well-placed for growth on its project investments, productivity actions and new business deals.

We are positive on the company’s prospects and believe that the time is right for you to add the stock to the portfolio as it looks promising and is poised to carry the momentum ahead.

Let's see what makes this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a compelling investment option at the moment.

Price Performance

Shares of Air Products have moved up 11.7% over a year against the 40.9% decline of its industry.

Upbeat Outlook

On its fiscal first-quarter earnings call, the company said that it expects adjusted earnings of $9.35-$9.60 per share for fiscal 2020. This suggests a 14-17% rise year over year. The company also sees adjusted earnings per share of $2.10-$2.20 for second-quarter fiscal 2020, which indicates a 9-15% rise year over year.

Healthy Growth Prospects

Growth prospects for Air Products look encouraging. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings of $9.27 for fiscal 2020 suggests year-over-year growth of 12.9%. Moreover, earnings are expected to register 9.9% growth in the fiscal second quarter. The company also has an expected long-term earnings per share growth rate of 10.3%.

Shareholder Returns

Air Products remains focused on maximizing returns to shareholders. Early this year, the company’s board increased its quarterly dividend by more than 15% to $1.34 per share from $1.16, marking the largest dividend hike in its history. This also marks the 38th straight year of a dividend increase.

Growth Drivers in Place

Air Products’ investments in high-return projects, productivity actions and new project wins are expected to drive its fiscal 2020 results. New projects are contributing to its volume growth as witnessed in the last reported quarter. The company is also boosting productivity to improve its cost structure. It is seeing positive impacts of its productivity actions, and is expected to benefit from additional productivity and cost-improvement programs in fiscal 2020.

The company is also poised for growth on its project investments. Notably, its latest project in the United States, which is worth $500 million, showcases its core strengths and capabilities for supplying nitrogen from an air separation unit and hydrogen from a steam methane reformer. This marks Air Products' largest investment so far in the United States. The project will likely boost the size and supply capacity of the company’s extensive hydrogen pipeline system in the Gulf Coast.

Air Products has a total available capacity to deploy (over fiscal 2018-2022) more than $18 billion in high-return investments aimed at creating significant shareholder value. It has already spent or committed more than half of the capacity.

