Here's Why Air Industries Group (NYSEMKT:AIRI) Can Afford Some Debt

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Air Industries Group (NYSEMKT:AIRI) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Air Industries Group's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2020 Air Industries Group had US$27.3m of debt, an increase on US$25.9m, over one year. On the flip side, it has US$2.51m in cash leading to net debt of about US$24.8m.

How Strong Is Air Industries Group's Balance Sheet?

AMEX:AIRI Debt to Equity History April 6th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Air Industries Group had liabilities of US$27.3m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$15.3m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$2.51m as well as receivables valued at US$8.80m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$31.4m.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of US$44.5m, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Air Industries Group's use of debt. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Air Industries Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Air Industries Group made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$50m, which is a fall of 8.2%. That's not what we would hope to see.

Caveat Emptor

Importantly, Air Industries Group had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last year. To be specific the EBIT loss came in at US$1.4m. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. Another cause for caution is that is bled US$5.3m in negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. So in short it's a really risky stock. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Air Industries Group (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant) .

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

