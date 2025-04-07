Here's Why Air Industries (AIRI) Fell More Than Broader Market

The latest trading session saw Air Industries (AIRI) ending at $3.15, denoting a -0.63% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.23%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.91%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

The maker of parts for the aerospace industry and defense contractors's stock has dropped by 20.35% in the past month, falling short of the Aerospace sector's loss of 1.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.13%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Air Industries in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.11, showcasing a 47.62% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $13.5 million, showing a 3.98% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Air Industries. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Air Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 136, this industry ranks in the bottom 46% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Air Industries Group (AIRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

