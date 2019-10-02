Here's Why Aimmune Therapeutics Stock Jumped on Wednesday

What happened

Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AIMT), a company developing a peanut desensitization therapy, jumped 12% on Wednesday after an analyst shared the results of an informal survey. It looks like the company's lead candidate, Palforzia, could exceed expectations if the Food and Drug Administration follows advice from an independent advisory meeting in September.

So what

Food allergies affect between 4% and 8% of children, and 1% to 2% of adults. The concept behind desensitization therapy isn't anything new, but Palforzia could become the first FDA-approved desensitization treatment with clinical trial data to back up its claims.

Image source: Getty Images.

The stock popped today because a survey of allergists by Piper Jaffray's Christopher Raymond was overwhelmingly positive. Out of 45 allergists polled, 44 said they'd probably prescribe Palforzia if approved by the FDA.

Now what

Raymond thinks an approval for pediatric patients alone can push Palforzia sales to $1.1 billion next year, and $1.9 billion in 2021. That's a mighty optimistic expectation for an independent drug launch, no matter how strong demand might be.

Without another available option, Aimmune's desensitization therapy does have blockbuster potential written all over it, which makes this biotech stock look like a buy at recent prices. Unless there's some unexpected delay to Palforzia's ongoing FDA review, Aimmune's recent $1.4 billion market cap could swell to several times its size over the next 12 months.

10 stocks we like better than Aimmune Therapeutics

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Aimmune Therapeutics wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 1, 2019

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.