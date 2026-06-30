Here's Why AI Data Center Infrastructure Stock, Vertiv, Shot Higher Today

Key Points

Vertiv is well-positioned due to its existing presence in Asia and its partnership with Nvidia.

Wall Street analyst could pencil in higher estimates for bookings for Vertiv in due course.

10 stocks we like better than Vertiv ›

Just when you thought the Semiconductor/AI data center capital spending boom was slowing down, the South Korean government just announced a government/corporate plan to invest more than $1 trillion in semiconductor fabrication plants and AI data centers. That's great news for companies like Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), whose power systems infrastructure technology lies at the heart of the data center buildout. The news was enough to send Vertiv stock 7% higher by midday today.

What South Korea just announced

The spending is driven by the corporate sector, which accounts for the bulk of it. Samsung and SK Hynix will invest about $518 billion in new semiconductor fabrication plants, while SK Group (parent of SK Hynix), GS Group, and Naver will invest about $356 billion in AI data centers. It's the latter that will interest Vertiv investors, given its direct exposure to AI data center spending.

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What it means to Vertiv

Vertiv generates about 20% of its sales in Asia and has an active presence in South Korea. While Vertiv doesn't have formal partnerships with the three companies investing in the data centers, it's linked to Naver through Naver's partnership with Nvidia. In fact, Nvidia's CEO, Jensen Huang, described Naver as being a key partner in the global AI ecosystem. Vertiv is one of the key stocks to buy for exposure to the AI data center boom.

Given that Vertiv's power systems are embedded in Nvidia's architecture, Vertiv is likely to benefit from Nvidia's spending plans. Optimism on that front was enough to send the stock higher, and investors and analysts will likely start penciling in increased orders for Vertiv after this news flow.

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Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and Vertiv. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.