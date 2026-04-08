Here's Why AGNC Investment (AGNC) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed the most recent trading day at $10.32, moving +2.28% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.51% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 2.85%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.8%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust have depreciated by 5.88% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's loss of 1.87%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.66%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of AGNC Investment in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 20, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.36, showcasing a 18.18% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $310.89 million, indicating a 95.53% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.5 per share and a revenue of $1.43 billion, demonstrating changes of 0% and +112.45%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AGNC Investment is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note AGNC Investment's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.72. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.67.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.