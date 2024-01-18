Here's Why AGNC Investment (AGNC) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed the latest trading day at $9.76, indicating a +0.62% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.88% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.35%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 0.72% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 4% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.64% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of AGNC Investment in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on January 22, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.49, indicating a 33.78% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $351.34 million, indicating a 1305.34% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for AGNC Investment. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, AGNC Investment holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, AGNC Investment is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.96. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.9, which means AGNC Investment is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, placing it within the bottom 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

