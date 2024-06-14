Here's Why AGNC Investment (AGNC) Fell More Than Broader Market

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed the most recent trading day at $9.79, moving -0.81% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.15%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.12%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust have depreciated by 0.2% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's loss of 0.72% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.15%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of AGNC Investment in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect AGNC Investment to post earnings of $0.53 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 20.9%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $404 million, up 685.51% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.14 per share and a revenue of $1.16 billion, signifying shifts of -18.01% and +569.51%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.74% higher. At present, AGNC Investment boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AGNC Investment has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.61 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.77.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, positioning it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AGNC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

