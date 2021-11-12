Here's Why Affirm Stock Has Been Such a Great Investment. But Is It a Buy Today?

If you haven't heard yet, the buy now, pay later craze is taking the world by storm. What's more, the trend of splitting up big-ticket item purchases into smaller payments over time (and often at 0% interest) is even more popular abroad. Perhaps this explains why Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) stock has nearly tripled over the past six months. That makes it one of the hottest financial stocks in the market today.

Did we mention the company's partnership with Amazon hasn't even kicked in yet?

But does that mean the stock is a buy? Perhaps. In this 5-minute video, Motley Fool contributors Brian Stoffel and Brian Feroldi summarize an hour-long deep dive they conducted on their YouTube channel. In it, you'll get more details about Affirms stellar growth, but also a few big risks investors need to be aware of, as well as how the company scored on each of their frameworks.

